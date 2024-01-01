Jeanine Visser - EastBank Art Gallery - Sioux Falls

Jan 2, 2026

 Please join us as we celebrate the artwork of our guest artist Jeanine Visser Friday, January 2nd from 6-8pm. Work will be on display Dec. 30, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2026.


Location:   Eastbank Gallery
Map:   401 E. 8th Street Ste 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Website:   http://www.eastbankgallery.com

