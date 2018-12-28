Jeff Dunham Headlines the Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls
Dec 28, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sioux Falls, SD – Comedian Jeff Dunham has announced the fall leg of his PASSIVELY AGGRESSIVE Tour, with his delightfully twisted cohorts; Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J, and of course, Achmed the Dead Terrorist. The 56-city tour, which includes stops in the US, Canada and Saudi Arabia, will unveil a brand-new character… Or two!
The list of the just-announced dates can be found below. Tickets on sale now at jeffdunham.com.
Fee: $48 - $64
|Location:
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Map:
|1201 N. West Ave, Sioux City, SD 57104
|Phone:
|800-745-3000
|Email:
|Maegen@personalpublicity.com
|Website:
|http://www.jeffdunham.com/
All Dates:
