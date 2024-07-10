Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Jefferson Days of 59 Festival - Jefferson
Jul 10, 2024 - Jul 14, 2024
Parade, kids activities, live music, food, car show, walk/run, fireworks, sports, and all kinds of enjoyment!
https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonDaysOf59
57038 Jefferson, SD 57038
