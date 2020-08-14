Jesse James Days - Garretson
Aug 14, 2020 - Aug 16, 2020
Golf tournament, road races, parade, Silver Creek Maverick’s old west reenactment, entertainment, fireman’s breakfast, fishing derby, antique car & tractor show, running model train display, free toddler train rides, kid’s games and inflatables, petting zoo and fire truck rides.
|Garretson, SD 57030
|605-594-6721
|http://www.visitgarretson.com/
