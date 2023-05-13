Share |

Jim Fowld's Fresh Horses Fishing Tournament

May 13, 2023

The Annual Jim Fowlds/Fresh Horses Saloon Fishing Tournament is a 2-person walleye fishing tournament held in the Chamberlain area, the Midwest's hotspot for walleye fishing!

The tournament is limited to 99 teams. 


Location:   Arrowhead Resort
Map:   1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365
Phone:   (605) 336-7999
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1879/

All Dates:
May 13, 2023

The Annual Jim Fowlds/Fresh Horses Saloon Fishing Tournament is a 2-person walleye fishing tournament held in the Chamberlain area, the Midwest's hotspot for walleye fishing! The tournament is limited to 99 teams. 
Arrowhead Resort
Arrowhead Resort 57365 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD 57365

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable