Jim Fowld's Fresh Horses Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain
May 11, 2024
The Annual Jim Fowlds/Fresh Horses Saloon Fishing Tournament is a 2-person walleye fishing tournament held in the Chamberlain area, the Midwest's hotspot for walleye fishing!
The tournament is limited to 99 teams.
|Location:
|American Creek Marina
|Map:
|Rodeo Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Phone:
|(605) 336-7999
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1879/
All Dates:
May 11, 2024
