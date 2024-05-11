Share |

Jim Fowld's Fresh Horses Fishing Tournament - Chamberlain

May 11, 2024

The Annual Jim Fowlds/Fresh Horses Saloon Fishing Tournament is a 2-person walleye fishing tournament held in the Chamberlain area, the Midwest's hotspot for walleye fishing!

The tournament is limited to 99 teams. 


Location:   American Creek Marina
Map:   Rodeo Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   (605) 336-7999
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1879/

All Dates:
May 11, 2024

The Annual Jim Fowlds/Fresh Horses Saloon Fishing Tournament is a 2-person walleye fishing tournament held in the Chamberlain area, the Midwest's hotspot for walleye fishing! The tournament is limited to 99 teams. 
American Creek Marina
American Creek Marina 57325 Rodeo Ave, Chamberlain, SD 57325

Search All Events By Day

May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable