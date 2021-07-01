Share |

Journey through Spink County - Redfield

Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 31, 2021

Form a team, register via email, and explore Spink County. Prizes awarded.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 31, 2021

Form a team, register via email, and explore Spink County. Prizes awarded.
CNW Historic RR Depot
CNW Historic RR Depot 57469 715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

Search All Events By Day

July (2021)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable