Joy Fest: Featuring John Mogen of Mogen's Heroes - Okaton

Jun 6, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for an evening of fun, music and history as John Mogen of Mogen’s Heroes shares a variety of music from folk, Christian, and Classic Americana.

This concert is to raise funds for Grandview Gallery’s continued restoration. Tickets are free with a suggested $25 cover at the door.

Limited to 30 seats. Reserve yours now!


Location:   Grandview Gallery
Map:   26316 SD Hwy 248, Okaton, SD 57562
Phone:   605-295-1008
Email:   cristen@cristenjoyphotography.com
Website:   http://www.cristenjoyphotography.com/grandview-gallery

