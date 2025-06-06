Joy Fest: Featuring John Mogen of Mogen's Heroes - Okaton
Jun 6, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join us for an evening of fun, music and history as John Mogen of Mogen’s Heroes shares a variety of music from folk, Christian, and Classic Americana.
This concert is to raise funds for Grandview Gallery’s continued restoration. Tickets are free with a suggested $25 cover at the door.
Limited to 30 seats. Reserve yours now!
|Location:
|Grandview Gallery
|Map:
|26316 SD Hwy 248, Okaton, SD 57562
|Phone:
|605-295-1008
|Email:
|cristen@cristenjoyphotography.com
|Website:
|http://www.cristenjoyphotography.com/grandview-gallery
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2025 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
