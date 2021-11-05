Julius Caesar
Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021
Set in Rome in 44 BC, the timeless Shakespeare classic depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome. Following Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|https://www.bhct.org/
All Dates:
Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm
Nov 12, 2021 - Nov 14, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm
Nov 19, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm
