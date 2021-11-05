Share |

Julius Caesar

Nov 19, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021

Set in Rome in 44 BC, the timeless Shakespeare classic depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome. Following Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   601 Columbus Street ​Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   https://www.bhct.org/

All Dates:
Nov 5, 2021 - Nov 7, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm
Nov 12, 2021 - Nov 14, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm
Nov 19, 2021 - Nov 21, 2021 Performance begins at 7:30pm

Black Hills Playhouse
