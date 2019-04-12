Junie B. Jones The Musical-Rapid City
Apr 12, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019
Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/junie-b-jones-the-musical-jr/
All Dates:
Musical theatre.
