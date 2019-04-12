Share |

Junie B. Jones The Musical-Rapid City

Apr 12, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://bhct.org/junie-b-jones-the-musical-jr/

Musical theatre.

Performing Arts Center
