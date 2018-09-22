Junk Jam - Brookings

Sep 22, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Join us Saturday September 22nd for the third annual Fall Junk Jam at the Swiftel Center Holding Barn in Brookings. Junk Jam is a celebration of makers, repurposers, pickers, and everything handmade featuring the most talented vendors from across the region. We are also hosting two of the most talented musicians in the area: Kyle Knutson and Chris Champion!



Early Bird tickets are available for $15, and get you in an hour before the crowds show up. The first 50 patrons in line receive a huge reusable canvas tote filled with swag and coupons from our vendors! General admission begins at 10:00am, and your ticket is good all day! Join us for the most exciting one-day junk celebration in the region!

Fee: $5-$15