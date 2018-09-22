Junk Jam - Brookings
Sep 22, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Join us Saturday September 22nd for the third annual Fall Junk Jam at the Swiftel Center Holding Barn in Brookings. Junk Jam is a celebration of makers, repurposers, pickers, and everything handmade featuring the most talented vendors from across the region. We are also hosting two of the most talented musicians in the area: Kyle Knutson and Chris Champion!
Early Bird tickets are available for $15, and get you in an hour before the crowds show up. The first 50 patrons in line receive a huge reusable canvas tote filled with swag and coupons from our vendors! General admission begins at 10:00am, and your ticket is good all day! Join us for the most exciting one-day junk celebration in the region!
Fee: $5-$15
|Location:
|Swiftel Center Holding Barn
|Map:
|924 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605.690.9209
|Email:
|junkjamsd@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/205307376953328/
All Dates:
Live Music. Signature Cocktails. Food Trucks. Junk. Need we go on?
