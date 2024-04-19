Share |

Junkin' Market days - Sioux Falls

Apr 20, 2024 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The market features 100+ small businesses selling unique products such as boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, furniture, candles, gourmet foods, and lots more!! This is a place for shoppers who are serious about shopping & fun!

*Friday 4-7 pm
*Saturday 9-4 pm
W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building, Sioux Falls
$5 admission (kids 12 & under free)

 

Phone:   605-941-4958
Email:   junkinmarketdays@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.junkinmarketdays.com

Support small business at this shopping event.

