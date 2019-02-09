Jurassic Park In Concert - Sioux Falls
Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019
Sioux Falls Symphony Orchestra performs.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019
Sioux Falls Symphony Orchestra performs.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.