K-9 Keg Pull - Deadwood
Jan 25, 2020
Dogs of all sizes are welcome to compete in this timed race down snowy Deadwood Street. Dogs are assigned to one of four weight classes and harnessed to an appropriately-sized container — everything from a milk jug filled with sand to an empty keg. May the best pet win!
Proceeds benefit the local animal shelter.
|Location:
|Deadwood Street near Outlaw Square
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
All Dates:
Watch dogs of all sizes compete on the streets of downtown Deadwood.
