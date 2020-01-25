Share |

K-9 Keg Pull - Deadwood

Jan 25, 2020

Dogs of all sizes are welcome to compete in this timed race down snowy Deadwood Street. Dogs are assigned to one of four weight classes and harnessed to an appropriately-sized container — everything from a milk jug filled with sand to an empty keg. May the best pet win!

Proceeds benefit the local animal shelter.


Location:   Deadwood Street near Outlaw Square
Map:   Deadwood, SD
Phone:   605-578-1876

