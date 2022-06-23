Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Rodeo

Jun 23, 2022 10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Come enjoy PRCA/WPRA rodeo performances at 7:30 on June 23rd and 24th. PRCA steer roping June 14th at 10 am. Ranch Rodeo June 25th at 2 pm. Dance under the tent at the arena June 23rd and downtown on Main Street the 24th and 25th. Check us out on Facebook at Kadoka Buffalo Stampede for updates.





Fee: $15 over 10 years of age. Kids 10 and under are FREE.