Kadoka Buffalo Stampede Rodeo

Jun 23, 2022 10:00 am - 11:59 pm

Come enjoy PRCA/WPRA rodeo performances at 7:30 on June 23rd and 24th. PRCA steer roping June 14th at 10 am. Ranch Rodeo June 25th at 2 pm. Dance under the tent at the arena June 23rd and downtown on Main Street the 24th and 25th. Check us out on Facebook at Kadoka Buffalo Stampede for updates.

 Fee: $15 over 10 years of age. Kids 10 and under are FREE.


Location:   Buffalo Stampede Arena
Map:   SD Hwy 248, Kadoka, South Dakota 57543

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2022 10:00 am - 11:59 pm PRCA/WPRA rodeo slack at 10 am Rodeo Performance at 7:30pm Dance to follow
Jun 24, 2022 10:00 am - 11:59 pm PRCA Steer Roping 10 am Rodeo Performance 7:30 pm Dance to follow on Main Street
Jun 25, 2022 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm Ranch Rodeo

