Karl Dulitz - EastBank Art Gallery - Sioux Falls
Jan 2, 2026
Please join us as we celebrate the artwork of our guest artist Karl Dulitz Friday, January 2nd from 6-8pm. Work will be on display Dec. 30, 2025 through Jan. 31, 2026.
|Location:
|Eastbank Gallery
|Map:
|401 E. 8th Street. (East and Railroad Center), Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankgallery.com
All Dates:
