Kathy Maddox 5 k Run/Mile Walk - Redfield

Jul 4, 2020 7:30 am - 8:00 am

Run or walk through Packard Park (City Park) and up through SDDC's campus returning to Armory. Proceeds to support Kathy Maddox Train Project. Kathy was a former director of the Depot Museum.

 

Fee: $20


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 4, 2020 7:30 am - 8:00 am 7:30 am registration 8:am race time

