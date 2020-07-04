Kathy Maddox 5 k Run/Mile Walk - Redfield
Jul 4, 2020 7:30 am - 8:00 am
Run or walk through Packard Park (City Park) and up through SDDC's campus returning to Armory. Proceeds to support Kathy Maddox Train Project. Kathy was a former director of the Depot Museum.
Fee: $20
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|Map:
|715 West 3rd st, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4556
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 4, 2020 7:30 am - 8:00 am 7:30 am registration 8:am race time
