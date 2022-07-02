Share |

Kathy Maddox 5K Run/Mile Walk

Jul 2, 2022 8:00 am - 9:30 am

Advanced registration appreciated. On-site registration begins at 7 am. Gun goes off at 8 am. Two routes through Packard (City) Park and SDDC. All participants eligible for drawing.

 Fee: $20. Free shirt with advance registration


Location:   Armory
Map:   309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com/

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2022 8:00 am - 9:30 am Race time.

