Kathy Maddox 5K Run/Mile Walk

Jul 1, 2023 7:00 am - 9:00 am

On-site registration begins at 7 am. Drawing for a CNW railroad tie paperweight for all participantas.

 

Fee: $20. Free shirt with advance registration


Location:   Redfield Armory
Map:   309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

