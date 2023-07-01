Kathy Maddox 5K Run/Mile Walk
Jul 1, 2023 7:00 am - 9:00 am
On-site registration begins at 7 am. Drawing for a CNW railroad tie paperweight for all participantas.
Fee: $20. Free shirt with advance registration
|Location:
|Redfield Armory
|Map:
|309 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
