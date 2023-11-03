Share |

Katie Deal: Crazy For Patsy Cline - Canton

Nov 3, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Join Katie Deal as she pays tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline in her show Crazy for Patsy Cline: Katie Deal & Her Nashville Band.

Katie Deal is a versatile performer with a passion for classic country music, in particular the women who dominated the early days of country music. With a powerhouse voice, a love of storytelling and a vivacious stage presence, Katie gives audiences a dynamic performance.

 

Fee: $30

Location:   Canton Performing Arts Center
Map:   800 N Main St, Canton, SD 57013

All Dates:
Nov 3, 2023 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Doors open at 6 p.m.

Join Katie Deal at the Canton PAC as she pays tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline in her show Crazy for Patsy Cline!

