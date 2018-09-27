KBACK Rockathon for LifeScape
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 28, 2018
Listen LIVE and be inspired on KBACK.Rocks each day. Every hour you'll hear stories of children and adults with disabilities being empowered to live fulfilling lives thanks to generous donors and caring staff. For details, contact Tessa Dee at 605-444-9808.
|Location:
|KBACK.Rocks
|Map:
|2501 W. 26th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-444-9610
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/kback-rockathon
All Dates:
Sep 27, 2018 - Sep 28, 2018
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.