Keeping Warm in South Dakota XIII - Brookings
Apr 18, 2026 8:30 am - 6:00 pm
The quilt show features a featured quilter, free demonstrations, a boutique, a challege quilt category, vendors, a raffle quilt and door prize.
Fee: $7
|Location:
|Dakota Bank Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota
|Phone:
|605-690-3246
|Email:
|tbennett111@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2026 8:30 am - 6:00 pm A one day event
This quilt show will feature over 300 quilts, demonstrations, a raffle quilt, a boutique, venders, and a quilt challenge display.
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