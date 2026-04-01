Keeping Warm in South Dakota XIII - Brookings

Apr 18, 2026 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

The quilt show features a featured quilter, free demonstrations, a boutique, a challege quilt category, vendors, a raffle quilt and door prize.

 

Fee: $7


Location:   Dakota Bank Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota
Phone:   605-690-3246
Email:   tbennett111@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com

All Dates:
Apr 18, 2026 8:30 am - 6:00 pm A one day event

This quilt show will feature over 300 quilts, demonstrations, a raffle quilt, a boutique, venders, and a quilt challenge display.

Dakota Bank Center
Dakota Bank Center 57006 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota

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