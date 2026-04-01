Keeping Warm in South Dakota XIII - Brookings

Apr 18, 2026 - Apr 19, 2026

This quilt show will have over 400 quilts, a featured quilter -Rose Horner, vendors, quilt raffle, seminars, a boutique, and guild challenges. The title is Keeping Warm in South Dakota XII, All Creatures Near and Far. Call Theresa for more info at 605-690-3246.

 

Fee: $10


Location:   Dakota Bank Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota
Phone:   6056903285
Email:   tbennett111@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com

All Dates:
Apr 18, 2026 - Apr 19, 2026 One Day Show from 9AM to 5 PM

Brookings Area Quilt Guild Show XII Guild Challenges, vendors, seminars, boutique, quilt raffle and featured quilter Rose Horner

Dakota Bank Center
Dakota Bank Center 57006 824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota

Search All Events By Day

April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable