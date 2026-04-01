Keeping Warm in South Dakota XIII - Brookings
Apr 18, 2026 - Apr 19, 2026
This quilt show will have over 400 quilts, a featured quilter -Rose Horner, vendors, quilt raffle, seminars, a boutique, and guild challenges. The title is Keeping Warm in South Dakota XII, All Creatures Near and Far. Call Theresa for more info at 605-690-3246.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Dakota Bank Center
|Map:
|824 32nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, Brookings, SD Siuth Dakota
|Phone:
|6056903285
|Email:
|tbennett111@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsquiltguild.com
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2026 - Apr 19, 2026 One Day Show from 9AM to 5 PM
Brookings Area Quilt Guild Show XII Guild Challenges, vendors, seminars, boutique, quilt raffle and featured quilter Rose Horner
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