Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers Concert with support from Ronnie and The Redwoods - Pierre

Jun 29, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Cowboy Songs and Rock n Roll. Live and Loud, in Concert at The Grey Goose Social Club! With support from Lubbock Texas’ finest Ronnie and the Redwoods.

 

Fee: $10


Location:   Grey Goose Store and Social Club
Map:   28886 merry rd., Pierre, South Dakota 57501
Website:   https://bit.ly/kfpierre24

