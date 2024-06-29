Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers Concert with support from Ronnie and The Redwoods - Pierre
Jun 29, 2024 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Cowboy Songs and Rock n Roll. Live and Loud, in Concert at The Grey Goose Social Club! With support from Lubbock Texas’ finest Ronnie and the Redwoods.
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Grey Goose Store and Social Club
|Map:
|28886 merry rd., Pierre, South Dakota 57501
|Website:
|https://bit.ly/kfpierre24
