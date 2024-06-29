Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers Concert with support from Ronnie and The Redwoods - Pierre

Jun 29, 2024 7:30 pm - 11:59 pm

Kenny Feidler is a completely independent artist accumulating over 120 million streams worldwide and over 250K monthly Spotify listeners. Hailing from the plains of South Dakota, Kenny Feidler and The Cowboy Killers combine dark cowboy songs and stories of the west with gritty rock n roll. Several years back as a rodeo cowboy, life as a musician was never the plan for Feidler. He penned songs about life, played them behind the bucking chutes and sold home recorded cds from the trunk of an old Cadillac. Since forming a band and leaning into the music, Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers have hit the road relentlessly to make fans in grassroots fashion, with fierce live shows and honest songwriting.