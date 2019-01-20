Kenny Putnam (concert) - Spearfish
Jan 20, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The legendary Kenny Putnam will be performing along with featured guests Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers.
$10 admission includes the concert, museum, coffee and refreshments.
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/
All Dates:
