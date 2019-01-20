Share |

Kenny Putnam (concert) - Spearfish

Jan 20, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The legendary Kenny Putnam will be performing along with featured guests Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers.

$10 admission includes the concert, museum, coffee and refreshments.

 


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com/

All Dates:
High Plains Live! presents the legendary Kenny Putnam.

