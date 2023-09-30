Share |

Kenny Putnam and Jami Lynn featuring Jake Jackson - Spearfish

Sep 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The celebrated two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champ and internationally touring artist Kenny Putnam joins singer/songwriter Jami Lynn for an evening of new, old, and original music. The two have performed together in various groups over the years, but have rarely had a chance to feature their musical conversation in this capacity. Multi-instrumentalist Jake Jackson of Spearfish-based band Six Mile Road will round out their sound on guitar, violin, and voice.

The evening will contain a broad range of traditional folk, original Americana, and jazz music, featuring Putnam’s well-honed voice on fiddle, Jackson’s sharp guitar licks and Jami Lynn’s stylings on banjo and voice– the most compelling part of the evening being the magic of a new collaboration dressed up by the polish and taste of seasoned performers.

For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

 

Fee: $Advance Tickets $30 Adults, $15 Youth


Location:   Matthews Opera House
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   (605) 642-7973
Email:   info@matthewsopera.com
Website:   https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/putnam-lynn-and-jackson/

All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The celebrated two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champ and internationally touring artist Kenny Putnam joins singer/songwriter Jami Lynn for an evening of new, old, and original music.

Matthews Opera House
Matthews Opera House 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable