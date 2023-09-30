Kenny Putnam and Jami Lynn featuring Jake Jackson - Spearfish

Sep 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The celebrated two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champ and internationally touring artist Kenny Putnam joins singer/songwriter Jami Lynn for an evening of new, old, and original music. The two have performed together in various groups over the years, but have rarely had a chance to feature their musical conversation in this capacity. Multi-instrumentalist Jake Jackson of Spearfish-based band Six Mile Road will round out their sound on guitar, violin, and voice.



The evening will contain a broad range of traditional folk, original Americana, and jazz music, featuring Putnam’s well-honed voice on fiddle, Jackson’s sharp guitar licks and Jami Lynn’s stylings on banjo and voice– the most compelling part of the evening being the magic of a new collaboration dressed up by the polish and taste of seasoned performers.



For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com

Fee: $Advance Tickets $30 Adults, $15 Youth