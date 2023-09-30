Kenny Putnam and Jami Lynn featuring Jake Jackson - Spearfish
Sep 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The celebrated two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champ and internationally touring artist Kenny Putnam joins singer/songwriter Jami Lynn for an evening of new, old, and original music. The two have performed together in various groups over the years, but have rarely had a chance to feature their musical conversation in this capacity. Multi-instrumentalist Jake Jackson of Spearfish-based band Six Mile Road will round out their sound on guitar, violin, and voice.
The evening will contain a broad range of traditional folk, original Americana, and jazz music, featuring Putnam’s well-honed voice on fiddle, Jackson’s sharp guitar licks and Jami Lynn’s stylings on banjo and voice– the most compelling part of the evening being the magic of a new collaboration dressed up by the polish and taste of seasoned performers.
For tickets, contact the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visit the box office in the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, or purchase online at matthewsopera.com
Fee: $Advance Tickets $30 Adults, $15 Youth
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|(605) 642-7973
|Email:
|info@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/putnam-lynn-and-jackson/
All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The celebrated two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champ and internationally touring artist Kenny Putnam joins singer/songwriter Jami Lynn for an evening of new, old, and original music.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.