Keystone Hometown Celebration
Sep 17, 2021 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
2021 Keystone Hometown Celebration Schedule
(as of 8-31-2021)
Friday Morning: 10:00 am-5 pm: – Registration for the Keystone All School
Reunion At the Keystone School/Museum
Friday Evening: - 5:30-6:30 pm: Ice Cream Social -
Sponsored by: Svenmar Vacation Rentals and Battle Creek Vacations
Need Volunteers to serve and clean up
6:00 - 7:30 pm: Jill and Allen Kirkland - Cowboy and Wild
West Music. Sponsored by SD Humanities Council
Saturday: 6:30 am: Mt Rushmore Half Marathon at Ghost Canyon
Getaway
9:00 am - 3:00 pm: Crafter/Vendor Show in the Keystone
Community Center
10:00 am-2:00pm: Keystone All School Reunion Registration and
Brunch at the Keystone United Church of Christ
10:30 am: Mount Rushmore Half Marathon Race should be
completed at Borglum Museum parking area
11:00 am: - Enjoy lunch throughout Keystone Dining establishments
12:30 pm: 1st Shootout performance with 1880 Train
Black Hills Shootists
1:00 pm: - Costume Contest/Pie Contest/Beard Contest/
2:30 pm: Front Porch Coalition Butterfly Release - “more info to
follow”
3:30 pm: 2nd Shootout performance at 1880 Train
Black Hills Shootists
3:30 pm: Kids Carnival/Face Painting/Balloon Animals -West area
of Watson Park
5:oo-6:30 pm Free Barbeque at Watson Park near Shelter with
RiverFront Broadcasting and Texas Roadhouse
6:30- 10:00 pm: Street Dance with the Sad and Lonesome Boys
of New Underwood, SD
|Location:
|Keystone, SD
|Map:
|110 Swanzey St, PO Box 653, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|6057863035
|Email:
|director@keystonechamber.com
|Website:
|http://110 Swanzey St, PO Box 653
All Dates:
Sep 17, 2021 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Ice Cream Social and Music
Sep 18, 2021 11:00 am - 10:30 pm Schedule of events throughout the day
2 day event in Keystone, SD
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.