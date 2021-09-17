Share |

Keystone Hometown Celebration

2021 Keystone Hometown Celebration Schedule
(as of 8-31-2021)


Friday Morning: 10:00 am-5 pm: – Registration for the Keystone All School
Reunion At the Keystone School/Museum
Friday Evening: - 5:30-6:30 pm: Ice Cream Social -
Sponsored by: Svenmar Vacation Rentals and Battle Creek Vacations
Need Volunteers to serve and clean up
6:00 - 7:30 pm: Jill and Allen Kirkland - Cowboy and Wild
West Music. Sponsored by SD Humanities Council
Saturday: 6:30 am: Mt Rushmore Half Marathon at Ghost Canyon
Getaway
9:00 am - 3:00 pm: Crafter/Vendor Show in the Keystone
Community Center
10:00 am-2:00pm: Keystone All School Reunion Registration and
Brunch at the Keystone United Church of Christ
10:30 am: Mount Rushmore Half Marathon Race should be
completed at Borglum Museum parking area
11:00 am: - Enjoy lunch throughout Keystone Dining establishments
12:30 pm: 1st Shootout performance with 1880 Train
Black Hills Shootists
1:00 pm: - Costume Contest/Pie Contest/Beard Contest/
2:30 pm: Front Porch Coalition Butterfly Release - “more info to
follow”
3:30 pm: 2nd Shootout performance at 1880 Train
Black Hills Shootists
3:30 pm: Kids Carnival/Face Painting/Balloon Animals -West area
of Watson Park
5:oo-6:30 pm Free Barbeque at Watson Park near Shelter with
RiverFront Broadcasting and Texas Roadhouse
6:30- 10:00 pm: Street Dance with the Sad and Lonesome Boys
of New Underwood, SD


Location:   Keystone, SD
Map:   110 Swanzey St, PO Box 653, Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Phone:   6057863035
Email:   director@keystonechamber.com
Website:   http://110 Swanzey St, PO Box 653

