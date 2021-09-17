Keystone Hometown Celebration

Sep 17, 2021 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2021 Keystone Hometown Celebration Schedule

(as of 8-31-2021)





Friday Morning: 10:00 am-5 pm: – Registration for the Keystone All School

Reunion At the Keystone School/Museum

Friday Evening: - 5:30-6:30 pm: Ice Cream Social -

Sponsored by: Svenmar Vacation Rentals and Battle Creek Vacations

Need Volunteers to serve and clean up

6:00 - 7:30 pm: Jill and Allen Kirkland - Cowboy and Wild

West Music. Sponsored by SD Humanities Council

Saturday: 6:30 am: Mt Rushmore Half Marathon at Ghost Canyon

Getaway

9:00 am - 3:00 pm: Crafter/Vendor Show in the Keystone

Community Center

10:00 am-2:00pm: Keystone All School Reunion Registration and

Brunch at the Keystone United Church of Christ

10:30 am: Mount Rushmore Half Marathon Race should be

completed at Borglum Museum parking area

11:00 am: - Enjoy lunch throughout Keystone Dining establishments

12:30 pm: 1st Shootout performance with 1880 Train

Black Hills Shootists

1:00 pm: - Costume Contest/Pie Contest/Beard Contest/

2:30 pm: Front Porch Coalition Butterfly Release - “more info to

follow”

3:30 pm: 2nd Shootout performance at 1880 Train

Black Hills Shootists

3:30 pm: Kids Carnival/Face Painting/Balloon Animals -West area

of Watson Park

5:oo-6:30 pm Free Barbeque at Watson Park near Shelter with

RiverFront Broadcasting and Texas Roadhouse

6:30- 10:00 pm: Street Dance with the Sad and Lonesome Boys

of New Underwood, SD