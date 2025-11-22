Keystone Victorian Christmas

Nov 22, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025

Keystone Victorian Christmas brings festive cheer to the heart of Keystone, hosted by the community in a true holiday setting. You can expect a blend of tradition and fun through activities designed for all ages. Enjoy a vendor craft fair where you find handmade goods, a silent auction with unique prizes, and a festival of trees with creative displays. Bring the family for turkey bingo and celebrate the season in a welcoming community space.



Vendor Craft Fair: Browse local crafts and find one-of-a-kind gifts from area creators.

Silent Auction: Bid on select items and support local causes with each bid placed.

Festival of Trees: Walk past decorated trees showcasing creative themes from local groups.

Turkey Bingo: Take part in bingo games for a chance to win prizes, including a turkey for your holiday table.



Saturday, November 22nd

Fee: $FREE