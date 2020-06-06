Kids' Carnival - Rapid City
Jun 6, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Join the fun at Main Street Square! Families can enjoy an afternoon filled with kid-friendly games, crafts, entertainers, train rides and educational booths.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Join the fun at Main Street Square! Families can enjoy an afternoon filled with kid-friendly games, crafts, entertainers, train rides and educational booths.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.