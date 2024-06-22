Kids' Carnival - Rapid City
Jun 22, 2024
Join the fun at Main Street Square! Expect bounce houses, 10+ carnival style games, an exciting prize booth, train rides, face painting, great food and endless family fun!
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2024
