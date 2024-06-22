Share |

Kids' Carnival - Rapid City

Jun 22, 2024

Join the fun at Main Street Square! Expect bounce houses, 10+ carnival style games, an exciting prize booth, train rides, face painting, great food and endless family fun!


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

