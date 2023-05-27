Kids Fishing Tournament - Arlington
May 27, 2023 6:30 pm
Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!
Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.
Registration opens at 6:15 pm. Kids may fish from shore along the whole recreation area. Park license required.
|Location:
|Lake Poinsett Recreation Area
|Map:
|45617 S Poinsett Dr, Arlington, SD 57212
|Phone:
|(605) 983-5085
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1672/
All Dates:
