Kids Fishing Tournament - Arlington

May 27, 2023 6:30 pm

Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.

Registration opens at 6:15 pm. Kids may fish from shore along the whole recreation area. Park license required.