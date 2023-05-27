Kids Fishing Tournament - Lake Preston

May 27, 2023 2:30 pm

Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.

Registration opens at 2:45 pm, participants may fish from the shore along the Recreation area. Park License is required.