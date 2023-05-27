Kids Fishing Tournament - Lake Preston
May 27, 2023 2:30 pm
Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!
Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.
Registration opens at 2:45 pm, participants may fish from the shore along the Recreation area. Park License is required.
|Location:
|Lake Thompson Recreation Area, Swimming Beach Parking Lot
|Map:
|21199 Flood Club Rd, Lake Preston, SD 57249
|Phone:
|(605) 847-4893
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1677/
All Dates:
