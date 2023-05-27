Share |

Kids Fishing Tournament - Lake Preston

May 27, 2023 2:30 pm

Kids ages 4-17 can compete to reel in the "big one" at this fishing tournament!

 

Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught (within legal limits) for ages 4-10 and 11-17.

Registration opens at 2:45 pm, participants may fish from the shore along the Recreation area. Park License is required. 


Location:   Lake Thompson Recreation Area, Swimming Beach Parking Lot
Map:   21199 Flood Club Rd, Lake Preston, SD 57249
Phone:   (605) 847-4893
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1677/

All Dates:
