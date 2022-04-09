Share |

Killer Keyz - Dueling Pianos

Apr 9, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Killer Keyz is the top-rated Dueling Pianos show in the country, awarded and maintaining the coveted 5 Star rating over seventeen consecutive years!  Our exuberant performances thrill clients and fill venues across the nation with all request high-energy audience interactive performances.  Each entertainer performs songs directly from the audience’s requests, creating their own special blend of hilarity, excitement and musical favorites delighting guests of all ages.


Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W. MAIN ST LEAD, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

All Dates:
Apr 9, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Killer Keyz is the top-rated Dueling Pianos show in the country, awarded and maintaining the coveted 5 Star rating over seventeen consecutive years!  Our exuberant performances thrill clients and fill venues across the nation with all request high-energy audience interactive performances.  Each entertainer performs songs directly from the audience’s requests, creating their own special ...
Homestake Opera House
Homestake Opera House 57754 313 W. MAIN ST LEAD, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable