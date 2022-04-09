Killer Keyz - Dueling Pianos
Apr 9, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Killer Keyz is the top-rated Dueling Pianos show in the country, awarded and maintaining the coveted 5 Star rating over seventeen consecutive years! Our exuberant performances thrill clients and fill venues across the nation with all request high-energy audience interactive performances. Each entertainer performs songs directly from the audience’s requests, creating their own special blend of hilarity, excitement and musical favorites delighting guests of all ages.
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. MAIN ST LEAD, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
