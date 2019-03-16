Share |

KINKY BOOTS - Rapid City

Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony Award®-Winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/kb

Kinky Boots is a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein

