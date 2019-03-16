KINKY BOOTS - Rapid City
Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019
KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony Award®-Winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/kb
All Dates:
Mar 16, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019
Kinky Boots is a Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein
