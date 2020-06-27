Kite Festival - Brookings
Jun 27, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020
Great day of family-friendly fun with kite flying, paper rocket making and kite candy drop.
|Location:
|Fishback Soccer Complex
|Map:
|Medary Ave S. & 20th St. S., Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-688-4279
All Dates:
Jun 27, 2020 - Jun 28, 2020
Brookings Kite festival is a free family event open to the public.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.