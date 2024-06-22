Kite Festival - Brookings
Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024
The Brookings, South Dakota Kite Festival is a free community event for all ages.
Ride your bike, fly a kite, view massive demonstration kites and so much more!
|Location:
|Fishback Soccer Complex
|Map:
|1100 20th St S, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-651-3648
All Dates:
