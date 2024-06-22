Share |

Kite Festival - Brookings

Jun 22, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

The Brookings, South Dakota Kite Festival is a free community event for all ages.

Ride your bike, fly a kite, view massive demonstration kites and so much more!


Location:   Fishback Soccer Complex
Map:   1100 20th St S, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-651-3648

All Dates:
