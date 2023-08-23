Kool Deadwood Nites - Deadwood

Aug 23, 2023 - Aug 27, 2023

Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for five days full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a 50’s and 60’s sock hop – Deadwood style. Enjoy a parade, show and shine and FREE concerts on Main Street featuring the biggest names in rock ‘n roll history.

Cats must be a '73 or older to register for the event.