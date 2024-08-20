Kool Deadwood Nites - Deadwood
Aug 20, 2024 - Aug 25, 2024
Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for five days full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a 50’s and 60’s sock hop – Deadwood style. Enjoy a parade, show and shine and FREE concerts on Main Street featuring the biggest names in rock ‘n roll history.
Cars must be a '73 or older to register for the event.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1876
|Website:
|http://www.deadwood.com/event/kool-deadwood-nites/
All Dates:
Aug 20, 2024 - Aug 25, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.