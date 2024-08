Kool Deadwood Nites - Deadwood

Aug 20, 2024 - Aug 25, 2024

Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for five days full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a 50’s and 60’s sock hop – Deadwood style. Enjoy a parade, show and shine and FREE concerts on Main Street featuring the biggest names in rock ‘n roll history.

Cars must be a '73 or older to register for the event.