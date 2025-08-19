Kool Deadwood Nites - Deadwood

Aug 19, 2025 - Aug 24, 2025

Kool Deadwood Nites brings car lovers together for five days full of classic cars, classic music and classic fun. It’s a 50’s and 60’s sock hop – Deadwood style. Enjoy a parade, show and shine and FREE concerts on Main Street featuring the biggest names in rock ‘n roll history.

Cars must be a '73 or older to register for the event.

 


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876
Website:   http://www.deadwood.com/event/kool-deadwood-nites/

All Dates:
