Share |

Kountry Junkin' Fall Market - Rapid City

Sep 30, 2023

Kountry Junkin' Vintage Market is a carefully curated market featuring artisans from around the country who offer the best shabby, chippy, rusty, and handmade wares that can be found for miles and miles and miles.


Location:   Kames Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds
Map:   915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 355-3861
Website:   https://www.kountryjunkin.com/

All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023

Kountry Junkin' Vintage Market is a carefully curated market featuring artisans from around the country who offer the best shabby, chippy, rusty, and handmade wares that can be found for miles and miles and miles.
Kames Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds
Kames Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds 57701 915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable