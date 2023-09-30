Kountry Junkin' Fall Market - Rapid City
Sep 30, 2023
Kountry Junkin' Vintage Market is a carefully curated market featuring artisans from around the country who offer the best shabby, chippy, rusty, and handmade wares that can be found for miles and miles and miles.
|Location:
|Kames Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds
|Map:
|915 Centre St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 355-3861
|Website:
|https://www.kountryjunkin.com/
All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.