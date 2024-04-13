KTEQstrophe Annual Rock Concert - Rapid City
Apr 13, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
KTEQ 91.3 FM, the South Dakota School of Mines student radio station, is hosting its annual rock concert KTEQstrophe (pronounced Kay-Techs-trophy) on Saturday April 13th from 4 to 6 pm at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. The concert will feature local rock bands Diaphane, Gold Metal, Neon Eyes, and Love Beach. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $6 for SD Mines students, and $10 for general admission. Come out and support local music and Rapid City’s local indie student radio station KTEQ 91.3 FM.
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-681-5793
|Email:
|KTEQ@mines.sdsmt.edu
All Dates:
