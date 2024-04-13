Share |

KTEQstrophe Annual Rock Concert - Rapid City

Apr 13, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

KTEQ 91.3 FM, the South Dakota School of Mines student radio station, is hosting its annual rock concert KTEQstrophe (pronounced Kay-Techs-trophy) on Saturday April 13th from 4 to 6 pm at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. The concert will feature local rock bands Diaphane, Gold Metal, Neon Eyes, and Love Beach. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $6 for SD Mines students, and $10 for general admission. Come out and support local music and Rapid City’s local indie student radio station KTEQ 91.3 FM.


Location:   Dahl Arts Center
Map:   713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-681-5793
Email:   KTEQ@mines.sdsmt.edu

All Dates:
Apr 13, 2024 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

KTEQ 91.3 FM, the South Dakota School of Mines student radio station, is hosting its annual rock concert KTEQstrophe (pronounced Kay-Techs-trophy) on Saturday April 13th from 4 to 6 pm at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. The concert will feature local rock bands Diaphane, Gold Metal, Neon Eyes, and Love Beach. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $6 for SD Mines students, and $10 ...
Dahl Arts Center
Dahl Arts Center 57701 713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable