Labor Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

Sep 6, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Spend Labor Day Weekend at Allevity! From Saturday, September 5th through Monday, September 7th, save $5 on a 3-hour Unlimited Package that includes 3 hours of Unlimited Attractions and a $15 Arcade Game Card for just $25!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun

All Dates:
Sep 5, 2020 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sep 6, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 7, 2020 11:30 am - 8:00 pm

