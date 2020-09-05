Share |

Labor Day Weekend at Thunder Road - Aberdeen

Sep 6, 2020 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit Thunder Road from September 5th – 7th for some Labor Day Weekend Fun! Buy 5 or more Go-Kart Rides to get a FREE $5 Arcade Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment!


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   info@thunderroad.com
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

