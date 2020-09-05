Labor Day Weekend at Thunder Road - Aberdeen
Sep 6, 2020 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Visit Thunder Road from September 5th – 7th for some Labor Day Weekend Fun! Buy 5 or more Go-Kart Rides to get a FREE $5 Arcade Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment!
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Email:
|info@thunderroad.com
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
Sep 5, 2020 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2020 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 7, 2020 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
