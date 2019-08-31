Share |

Labor Day Weekend - Crazy Horse

Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

American Indian artists will be featured throughout the Welcome Center and Native American dancers will perform daily. Admission to the Memorial will be waived with 3 cans of food per person.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/

