Labor Day Weekend Fun at Allevity - Aberdeen

Aug 31, 2024 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with us! Visit Allevity Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2 to get a 3-Hour Attractions Package for only $28!

This package includes Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, Ballocity Play Area, and a $17 Arcade Game Card.

 

Fee: $28


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Aug 31, 2024 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sep 1, 2024 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sep 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

