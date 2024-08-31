Labor Day Weekend Fun at Allevity - Aberdeen
Sep 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with us! Visit Allevity Saturday, August 31 through Monday, September 2 to get a 3-Hour Attractions Package for only $28!
This package includes Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, Ballocity Play Area, and a $17 Arcade Game Card.
Fee: $28
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
Aug 31, 2024 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sep 1, 2024 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sep 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
