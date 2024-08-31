Share |

Labor Day Weekend Fun at Thunder Road - Aberdeen

Aug 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Thunder Road! Visit us August 31 through September 2 to get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment when you buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road! This special only includes Go-Karts and Bumper Boats.


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/

All Dates:
Aug 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 1, 2024 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Thunder Road! Visit us August 31 through September 2 to get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment when you buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road! This special only includes Go-Karts and Bumper Boats.
Wylie Thunder Road
Wylie Thunder Road 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable