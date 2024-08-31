Labor Day Weekend Fun at Thunder Road - Aberdeen
Aug 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Thunder Road! Visit us August 31 through September 2 to get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment when you buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road! This special only includes Go-Karts and Bumper Boats.
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/attractions-prices/specials/
All Dates:
Aug 31, 2024 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 1, 2024 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 2, 2024 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
