Labor Day Weekend Special - Aberdeen

Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025

School is back in session, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Take a break from homework and celebrate Labor Day Weekend with us at Thunder Road & Allevity! From August 30th – September 1st, buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road and you’ll get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the long weekend – gather your friends, bring the family, and make some memories before fall is in full swing!


Location:   Wylie Park
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-8541
Website:   https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025 during operating hours

Enjoy the Labor Day Weekend with us!

Wylie Park
Wylie Park 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Search All Events By Day

August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable