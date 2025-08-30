Labor Day Weekend Special - Aberdeen

Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025

School is back in session, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Take a break from homework and celebrate Labor Day Weekend with us at Thunder Road & Allevity! From August 30th – September 1st, buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road and you’ll get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the long weekend – gather your friends, bring the family, and make some memories before fall is in full swing!