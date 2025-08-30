Labor Day Weekend Special - Aberdeen
Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025
School is back in session, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Take a break from homework and celebrate Labor Day Weekend with us at Thunder Road & Allevity! From August 30th – September 1st, buy a 2-Hour Wristband at Thunder Road and you’ll get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the long weekend – gather your friends, bring the family, and make some memories before fall is in full swing!
|Location:
|Wylie Park
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025 during operating hours
